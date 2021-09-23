Fear Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.32 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fear has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00126867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00046029 BTC.

About Fear

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

