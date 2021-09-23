Fear Trading Down 11.5% This Week (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Fear coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001744 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $5.59 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00056181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00127591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044900 BTC.

About Fear

Fear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars.

