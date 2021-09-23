FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $397.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.29.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $228.98 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.37 and a 200 day moving average of $284.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.59). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

