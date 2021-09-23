FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.96.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.08 on Thursday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $228.98 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

