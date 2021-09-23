FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $345.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $375.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $397.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.29.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.93. FedEx has a twelve month low of $228.98 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59). FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

