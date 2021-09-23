FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $314.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $351.00 to $314.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.29.

NYSE FDX opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx has a 1 year low of $228.98 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

