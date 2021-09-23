Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $159.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

FERG opened at $144.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $148.67. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $302,394,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

