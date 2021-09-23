FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FGEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $942.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth approximately $12,272,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

