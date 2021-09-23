Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) is Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $17,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $48,749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $127.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.