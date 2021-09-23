FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $36.81 and last traded at $36.99. Approximately 34,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,675,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

Specifically, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIGS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.91.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,202,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $139,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at $83,349,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

