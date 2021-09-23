Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

FISI opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $460.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. Research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

