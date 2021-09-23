First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Busey were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.01 on Thursday. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.