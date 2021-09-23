First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,034 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 157,053 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 52.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 168,369 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 86,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 242,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 39,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,772. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

