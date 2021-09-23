Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Announces Earnings Results

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $79.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.68. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

