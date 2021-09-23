Forsta AP Fonden Invests $6.77 Million in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.05% of Allegion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,510,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $131,548,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.97. 1,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.80. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,193,078. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

