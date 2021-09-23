Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after buying an additional 15,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after buying an additional 812,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,971,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,158,000 after buying an additional 803,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 3,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.