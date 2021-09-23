Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after purchasing an additional 698,750 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,038,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 448,836 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

