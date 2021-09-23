Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s current price.

FRU has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.80. The company had a trading volume of 251,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,020. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

