Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRU. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.33.

Shares of FRU traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.93. 845,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.62. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$3.37 and a 12-month high of C$10.56.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

