Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 6%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 19,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,731,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

