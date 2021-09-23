Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Shares Up 6.8%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Fuji Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTNF)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

