Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $14.76

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.76, but opened at $15.29. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 3,039 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YMM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $4,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $57,879,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $21,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.