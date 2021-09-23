Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 2.3%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.78 and last traded at $93.81. Approximately 9,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,721,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.57.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Futu by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Futu by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

