FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Up 0.2%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 451 ($5.89). Approximately 29,728 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 14,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.88).

The stock has a market capitalization of £525.21 million and a P/E ratio of 39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 460.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 412.39.

FW Thorpe Company Profile (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

