FY2021 EPS Estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.