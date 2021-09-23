FY2021 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. Decreased by Raymond James (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

ITRG has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of ITRG opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merk Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

