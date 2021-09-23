Geeq Hits Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Geeq has a market cap of $7.19 million and $168,608.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00053897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00126349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00045125 BTC.

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

