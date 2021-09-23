Gems Hits Market Capitalization of $568,913.76 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Gems has a market cap of $568,913.76 and $2,981.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00128038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.