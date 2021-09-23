Genaro Network (GNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00055702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00135361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00045350 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

