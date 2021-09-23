General Electric Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by 95.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $98.54 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.