General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39.

Get General Mills alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.