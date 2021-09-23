Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Visa by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 430,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.02. The stock had a trading volume of 83,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.27 and a 200 day moving average of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $440.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

