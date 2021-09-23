Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Cooper Companies worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Shares of COO traded up $8.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,359. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $430.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

