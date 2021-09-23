Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,790 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $22,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $434.08. 20,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,342. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $434.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

