Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 7,902 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 448,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $28,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCBI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.45. 373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

