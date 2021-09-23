Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GMAB. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $44.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 287.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

