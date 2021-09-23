Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 6,661 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

