Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $291,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.19.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

