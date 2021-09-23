Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New $148,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533,805 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

A opened at $172.44 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.44 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.03 and its 200-day moving average is $145.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

