Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $14,000,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $39,166,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $6,988,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YOU opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.80. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

