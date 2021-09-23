Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,951 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,174,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 59,878 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $450.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $186,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,744.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,981 over the last 90 days. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

