Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOTZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 667.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 357,196 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,760,000.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.

