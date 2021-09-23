GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,893.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $484,199.95 and $18,893.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 44% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

