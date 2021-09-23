Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE GFI opened at $8.35 on Monday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $13.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

