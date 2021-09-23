Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Insider Acquires A$27,300.00 in Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) insider Denise McComish acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,300.00 ($19,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 26th. Gold Road Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

