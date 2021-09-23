Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $10.10. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 66,791 shares traded.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.46%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $90,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $2,012,000. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at $1,229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 755.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 138,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 122,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,769 shares in the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

