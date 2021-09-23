Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $498,697.41

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $498,697.41 and $286,889.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00127460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00046033 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.