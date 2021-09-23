Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.09. 5,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 438,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $922,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $82,921,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

