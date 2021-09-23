GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,037.66 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00114200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00165163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,116.52 or 0.99288951 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.24 or 0.06945910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.19 or 0.00781383 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,342,585 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

