Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 1,838 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $19,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $60,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

